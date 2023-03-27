Volunteers to protect sensitive wildlife in Morro Bay State Park

SeaLife Stewards program starts in May

– Morro Bay State Park is seeking volunteers who love to kayak and stand-up paddle (SUP) board for their SeaLife Stewards program. The program, starting this May, encourages paddle-recreating nature lovers to sign up.

Volunteers will receive one four-hour virtual training and one 4.5-hour in-water training and evaluation from subject matter experts. The training will cover how to prevent wildlife disturbance, record community science data, boating safety, how to identify wildlife, and share relevant information with kayakers, surfers, boaters, and stand-up paddle boarders.

SeaLife Stewards are celebrating the eighth year of the program and are out every weekend during the summer, making a difference in the success of wildlife. They help people understand the importance of keeping a respectful distance from sensitive local species, such as Southern sea otters, harbor seals, California sea lions, and birds that rely on Morro Bay for food, shelter, and a resting place during migration.

Volunteers must be able to swim and kayak, and SUP boarders must bring their own SUP board. A minimum commitment of two shifts a month (four hours per shift) is expected. To apply or get more information, contact Robin Hazard at SeaLifeStewards@gmail.com or call (805) 712-4776.

