Volunteers, donations needed for annual community Thanksgiving 

Donations, volunteers needed for free, sit-down dinner that provides 1,500 traditional Thanksgiving meals

– Now in its 38th year, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is once again hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community of Paso Robles. More than 250 volunteers help transform Centennial Park into a restaurant that serves 1,500 meals to those who would normally go without a holiday meal.

The traditional sit-down dinner takes place at Centennial Park Activity Center on Thursday, Nov. 24, 12 – 2 p.m. This event is made possible solely from donations and volunteers.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is now accepting needed monetary donations. Over 250 volunteers are needed to assist with activities that lead up to the dinner including set-up, food preparation, serving, meal delivery, and clean-up. Volunteers must be over 13 years of age and at least 16 to work in the kitchen.

Visit thanksgivingforpasorobles.com to donate and volunteer.

In 1984, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles was born. It all started with a small holiday dinner at the Paso Robles Senior Center for 80 people who had nowhere to spend the holiday. The event has now grown into a true community effort serving more than 1,500 meals.

Each year the park is transformed into a large restaurant for a single day. The extensive menu includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, candied yams, dressing, cranberries, salad, rolls, and a variety of freshly baked pies. The cooking of this homemade meal is made possible by the donation of the Paso Robles School District’s Culinary Academy kitchen. In addition to the sit-down dinner, volunteers deliver meals to those who are homebound.

“Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is a true expression of our community, bringing diverse people together to share the day with one another,” says Dave Kudija, Director of the Steering Committee, who has been working with the non-profit for 28 years. “All are welcome, to attend and volunteer. It’s a lot of work, but it has been fulfilling to see so many volunteers work together to serve the Paso community.”

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles will also be the Thanksgiving meal provider for the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), at both the Paso Robles and Atascadero locations. ECHO’s mission since 2001 is to empower people in SLO County to make positive change by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. ECHO operates two shelters with a bed capacity of 110, a daily community dinner program, and shower program for unhoused individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County. For more information, visit echoshelter.org.

Monetary donations and volunteers are crucial to executing this massive undertaking each year. The funds for the annual dinner are raised exclusively from private donations by individuals, churches, students, and businesses.

In addition to the donation link above, checks can also be sent to Thanksgiving for Paso Robles, PO Box 662, Paso Robles, CA 93447.

The event will be held in the Centennial Park Activity Center located at 600 Nickerson Road in Paso Robles on Thursday, Nov. 22, from 12-2 p.m.

For more information, visit ThanksgivingForPasoRobles.com, email TgforPaso@gmail.com, or call (805) 239-4137.

