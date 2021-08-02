Volunteers honored by Paso Robles Police Department

Two honorees have put in countless hours of volunteer service

– The Paso Robles Police Department shared their thanks for the countless hours of volunteer service provided by Lynn Rogers and Terry McNulty. Both men were recognized last month with a service award for their selfless help while serving with the Paso Robles Police Department Community Volunteer Patrol.

The PRPD shared a post about the honorees on their Facebook page:

