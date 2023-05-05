Volunteers installing smoke alarms this Saturday to protect local families

Sound the Alarm event part of a national effort

– The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter volunteers along with the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and North County CERT volunteers will be checking and installing smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event in Paso Robles this Saturday.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said Tony Briggs, executive director of the Pacific Coast Chapter. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires. A working smoking

alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

“Smoke alarms save lives,” Fire Captain/Paramedic John Prickett says, “Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.”

This Sound the Alarm event is a part of the National Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,583 lives since launching in October 2014. Locally, during this time, the Pacific Coast Chapter and local partners have installed more than 11,190 free smoke alarms and made more than 4,480 households safer across the Pacific Coast.

You can also help your family by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan. Learn more at SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR

Visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at https://www.prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department as well as information about smoke detectors or call (805) 227-7560.

