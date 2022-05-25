Volunteers needed for Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

Festival occurs June 25 from 4-8 p.m.

– Volunteers are still needed for the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival which occurs on Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park and Charles Paddock Zoo.

Volunteers receive a festival t-shirt, snacks, and a complimentary ticket to use or to give to a friend. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.) also receive an Atascadero Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year. To volunteer, sign up at https://www.atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or contact Dawn Smith at dawn@atascaderochamber.org or (303) 968-7049.

Celebrating its 25th year, the festival features over 100 wineries, breweries, food purveyors, and art exhibitors. Attendees may bring a blanket and low-back chairs to enjoy the live music by Erin and the Earthquakes, Chris Beland, and Déjà vu.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of an event that highlights our community and surrounding areas,” said Barbie Butz, a founding member of the festival. What began as ‘Cabernet and Cousins’ 25 years ago has now grown into a truly notable festival. We want to thank everyone, including our previous volunteers, artists, and commercial vendors, who have helped us grow to be one of the most popular festivals around.”

Tickets cost $70 or $80 at the gate. Non-drinker tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Atascadero Chamber office at 6907 El Camino Real, Suite A, or online at atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Charles Paddock Zoo to support its new sloth and alpaca exhibit.

Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries can sign up to participate at atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or by contacting Kudlac at atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com.

