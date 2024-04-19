Volunteers needed for Paso Robles 4th of July celebration

Attendance has tripled over the past two years

– The City of Paso Robles is seeking volunteers to ensure a successful 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park.

The upcoming event, scheduled for Thursday, July 4, will include an expanded Fun Zone for families, two live bands, and a fireworks display. Admission and parking are free, with attendance tripling over the past two years.

Approximately 25 volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts to support various roles such as lake/pump track monitor, exclusion zone monitor, or parking attendant.

Volunteers will receive a commemorative t-shirt, premium parking, and a meal voucher.

“We believe in taking good care of our volunteers because we can’t do this without them,” said Volunteer Coordinator Lovella Walker. “We appreciate anyone and everyone who steps up to assist in making this free community event a success for our attendees.”

Interested individuals can contact Lovella Walker at lwalker@prcity.com to sign up.

For additional information and updates about the celebration, visit www.prcity.com/july4.

