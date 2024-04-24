Volunteers restore half-mile stretch of Charolais Trail

– A group of approximately 65 teens and adults, affiliated with justserve.org and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined forces earlier this month to undertake a restoration project along a half-mile stretch of the Charolais Trail and surrounding areas near Larry Moore Park, according to a Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles.

In just over two hours, the volunteers spread roughly 1,200 cubic yards of mulch, contributing to the beautification of the open space, preservation of existing drip irrigation systems, and suppression of weed growth.

This collaborative effort is part of the Recreation Services’ recently launched volunteer program, offering community members opportunities to assist city services aligned with recreation initiatives.

For those interested in future volunteer opportunities, further information can be found at: https://ow.ly/h9Vb50RlBun.

