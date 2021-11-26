Volunteers serve 1500 free Thanksgiving meals at Centennial Park

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles returns for 37th year

– At Centennial Park in Paso Robles yesterday, more than 240 volunteers served about 1500 free Thanksgiving dinners as part of the annual event Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Several hundred dinners were delivered to individuals and families who reserved them.

Many attended the event at the Centennial Community Room. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Chairman David Kudija was pleased with how well things went.

Men from the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles escorted diners to their tables. Volunteer servers took orders and then delivered their dinners to the table. About 1500 free thanksgiving dinners served yesterday at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Many former local officials were on hand to help out including former Paso Robles Mayor Duane Picanco and former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Harry Ovitt.

