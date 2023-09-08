Volunteers wanted for annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day

Events slated for Sept. 23 in Paso Robles, Templeton

– The City of Paso Robles is gearing up for its annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at Larry Moore Park. The event will see volunteers coming together to remove litter and debris from the natural surroundings.

Neighbors, friends, and families are invited to join in the effort to beautify the Salinas River by participating in this community-driven clean-up initiative.

In addition to providing all necessary materials for the clean-up, organizers have arranged for refreshments, including snacks, water, and pizza, to fuel volunteers during their environmental efforts. Those seeking additional information can contact Kim Porter at (805) 227-7241 or via email at kporter@prcity.com.

Templeton residents can also get involved in this community-wide initiative. The Templeton Community Services District Board Room, located at 206 5th Street, will serve as a second meet-up location. For information specific to Templeton, contact Melissa Johnson at (805) 434-4909 or via email at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org, and sign-up information is available at www.templetoncsd.org.

For further details and event updates, visit the official event page at https://www.prcity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=2570.

