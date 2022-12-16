Volunteers wanted for Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee

Applications due by Wednesday, Feb. 1

– In Nov. of 2020, the voters of Paso Robles approved Measure J-20, a one-cent supplemental sales tax. A component of Measure J-20 calls for advice and oversight by an independent committee, the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee. The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications to fill two at-large member positions.

The term of appointment will be three years, starting on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2026. The committee meets on a quarterly basis, during the months of May, August, November, and February.

Members can expect to dedicate two-to-six hours per year to ensure that revenues are spent on the high-priority areas identified by the Paso Robles City Council and to provide the needed feedback to the public. Applicants are encouraged to review the committee bylaws for a complete overview of the committee’s purpose, roles, and responsibilities: www.prcity.com/supplementaltax.

The members are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the city council. The committee consists of eleven members, seven of whom shall be at-large appointees and four of whom shall be appointees affiliated with community organizations.

Applications may be downloaded from the city website at: www.prcity.com/advisorybodies, or by searching on the city’s website with the keywords: “Advisory Application.” Additionally, applications can be picked up at the Paso Robles City Hall Annex located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A.

Applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Applications can be emailed to ASDirector@prcity.com or dropped off at the Paso Robles City Hall Annex at 821 Pine St, Suite A, Paso Robles.

To be considered for appointment, applications must be received by the due date. City council interviews of candidates are currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, between the hours of 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., but are subject to change. Candidates should ensure that they are available during this time. Each candidate will be notified of the interview time in advance.

For further information, contact the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999 or email ASDirector@prcity.com.

