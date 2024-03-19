Walk for Healing fundraiser supports Hospice SLO County

Registration for teams and individuals opens on April 15

– Hospice SLO County announces the 4th Annual Walk for Healing Challenge, a virtual event running from April 29 to June 9, aimed at promoting wellness while supporting compassionate end-of-life care.

Aligned with Global Employee Health & Fitness Month, the six-week challenge seeks to collectively log 25,000 miles and raise $60,000 to benefit Hospice SLO County’s volunteer services and community grief center.

Participants can engage in various activities, including walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, or any preferred fitness endeavor.

“The Walk for Healing is a chance to prioritize your health and find healing through movement, all while ensuring those facing life-limiting illness or grief have access to our services,” stated Shannon McOuat, Executive Director of Hospice SLO County.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship can choose from several levels, ranging from $5,000 for Platinum Sponsorship to $500 for Bronze Sponsorship. All sponsors will receive promotional benefits aligned with their chosen level of sponsorship. “We’re grateful for the sponsors who make this meaningful event possible each year,” said McOuat.

Registration for teams and individuals opens on April 15 at www.hospiceslo.org/events. For more information on participation or sponsorship opportunities, contact June Mallory Aiello, development director, at juneaiello@hospiceslo.org or (805) 544-2266.

