Wanted man facing multiple charges of child molestation

Authorities believe suspect is in hiding

–On April 29, an arrest warrant was obtained for 38-year-old David Paul Wilson of San Luis Obispo on multiple charges of child molestation.

Detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit began their investigation in February when they received a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, additional juvenile victims were identified and contacted. The abuse allegedly occured during the span of several years. The location of where these incidents occurred is being withheld to protect the victims and their families, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as David Paul Wilson. Wilson has a history of living in San Luis Obispo, the Five Cities area, Nipomo, Santa Maria, San Jose, and sometimes as a transient. Attempts to locate Wilson have not been successful, authorities said. Wilson has family members in southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. It is believed Wilson is attempting to hide from law enforcement.

Wilson has been described as someone who repeatedly finds relationships with single mothers. It is thought there may be additional victims who have not yet been contacted but who have additional information for law enforcement.

Wilson is facing multiple charges of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Wilson. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

