Wanted suspect’s run ends in crashes, arrest in Paso Robles

Matthew Brown, 32, of Paso Robles, booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail

– On Saturday evening, a Paso Robles Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru sedan that was traveling at high speeds and swerving on Highway 46 East. The vehicle reportedly fled southbound on Highway 101 while “consistently showing willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property,” according to PRPD.

The vehicle crashed multiple times near Main St., causing property damage to street signs. The vehicle was ultimately brought to a stop on Ramada Dr.

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Brown, (32, Paso Robles), was removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs. A female adult passenger was uninjured and later released from the scene.

Brown was found to have a felony warrant and multiple misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Brown showed strong symptoms of controlled substance use and a subsequent DUI investigation showed impairment consistent with this, the PRPD said. Brown was arrested for the following violations and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail:

2800.2(a) CVC – Felony evading of a peace officer.

20002(a) CVC – Misdemeanor hit-and-run.

23152(f) CVC – DUI drugs.

11377(a) H&S – Possession of a controlled substance.

Multiple warrants.

Both the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD.

