Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder

– Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. sheriff’s deputies briefly saw the suspect’s vehicle, a Blue BMW, near Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles. Sheriff’s deputies lost sight of the vehicle and additional deputies responded to assist along with a CHP helicopter.

The suspect vehicle was again located around 5:30 p.m. traveling east on Highway 46 near Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a high-speed pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound leaving San Luis Obispo County and entering Kern County.

The suspects eventually exited their vehicle and fled on foot into an orchard. Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the orchard while the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to search. The suspects were ultimately located, and the case was turned over to Kern County.

The sheriff’s office is working with Santa Barbara and Kern Counties as they investigate and ensure appropriate charges are filed.

Advertisement

Related