Warbirds Museum hosting barn dance event

Event serves as the kickoff for the Warbirds Wings & Wheels and National Motorfest Car Show

– An evening of music, food, and festivities awaits at the annual Estrella Warbirds Museum Dinner & Barn Dance event on May 10.

The event will feature the tunes of Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band. The occasion serves as the kickoff for the Warbirds Wings & Wheels and National Motorfest Car Show, held the next day.

Scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 10, attendees will enjoy dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by dancing at 7 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and a silent auction and 50/50 drawing will add to the evening’s excitement.

The event will take place at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. Tickets are priced at $45 per person, with options for tables of 8 or 10 people. A table of 8 includes one bottle of wine for $360, while a table of 10 includes two bottles of wine for $450.

Reservations are required and must be made by May 7. The event is limited to the first 250 people.

To purchase tickets, attendees can complete a form available at the museum or visit the website at www.ewarbirds.org and navigate to the events section to register.

For more information, interested parties can contact the museum at (805) 238-9317.

