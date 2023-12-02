Warbirds Museum’s monthly dinner to honor maintenance manager

Dinner reservations required by Monday for Wednesday event

– The December dinner event at the Estrella Warbirds Museum will feature Ron Brooks, one of the museum’s own directors, for his dedication to the excellence of the museum experience. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 with a no host bar open at 5:30 and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

When people visit the museum and go through the buildings looking at artifacts, they may not pay all that much attention to the buildings compared to the artifacts, but this could be because they are kept in such good condition that they don’t stand out differently than what is expected. Brooks is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the buildings and his perseverance shows, according to museum staff.

Members of the museum’s board of directors says they are proud of the work he does, mostly behind the scenes, and want to recognize him for his dedication and commitment to the museum. Ron has generously donated several of the buildings as well.

Brooks was born in a small Kansas town around 1935, then his family moved to Lomita, California in 1950. He graduated from Narbonne High School in Lomita and joined Northrop Aircraft, Nortronics division in 1953. Thus began a long career in electronics from manufacturing to engineering until his retirement from the Northrop Research and Technology Center in 1991.

Ron and his wife, Jackie, decided to leave southern California and relocate to Atascadero Ca in 1995. He has served on the museum’s board since early 2000 as facility maintenance manager, and is also on the Use Committee and Construction Committee.

Register now for the dinner and join the museum in recognizing Ron for his efforts in making sure visitors always have an enjoyable experience.

The December dinner is a special catered prime rib dinner, and open to the public ($30/person), reservations are required prior to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. Either go to www.ewarbirds.org or call (805) 296-1935 to reserve a seat.

