Warbirds, Wings and Wheels event returns May 11

This year’s event will also incorporate the National Motor Fest

– The 15th annual Warbirds, Wings & Wheels event is set to return on May 11, this year marking the first-time collaboration between Estrella Warbirds Museum and Stier Events LLC. This year’s event will also incorporate the National Motor Fest, promising an expansive showcase of various car classes.

A notable addition to this year’s lineup is the inclusion of a mobile dynamometer on-site, allowing car owners to demonstrate the horsepower of their vehicles in real time. The event will also feature the return of Throttle Merchants, showcasing six or seven nostalgic front-engine dragsters with live demonstrations throughout the day.

Attendees can anticipate displays from local police and fire agencies, as well as vehicles from every branch of the military, providing an opportunity for visitors of all ages to get an up-close look. Additionally, a diverse array of aircraft, including airplanes, helicopters, jets, and tanks, will be on display.

There will be a dozen food trucks on site from across the Central Coast and beyond, along with craft vendors offering merchandise, products, and services. Entertainment options for children include remote-controlled aircraft demonstrations by the North County Cloud Clippers, bounce houses, inflatable carnival-style games, face painting, and more.

Admission for the event is $20 for an all-day pass, granting access to the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Woodland Auto Display, and all exhibits and shows. Children 12 and under and active duty military personnel will receive free admission.

For tickets, vehicle registration, vendor applications, and sponsorship opportunities, interested parties can visit https://www.ewarbirds.org/www/.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum, located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (805) 238-9317 for general admission information or visit www.ewarbirds.org.

