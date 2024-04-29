Warmer, sunny weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Cooling trend predicted at the end of the week

– Warm, sunny weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 78, with low 80s expected for Tuesday through Friday. Sunny skies are expected all week. Temperatures are expected to drop starting Saturday, with some cloud cover returning as well.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

