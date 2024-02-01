Warming center volunteers needed

Shelters will be operational through Feb. 7

– Warming centers will be operational in Paso Robles from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, providing shelter for those seeking refuge from the cold weather. Volunteers are urgently needed to assist in ensuring the well-being of those seeking refuge. The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 31: Wednesday at Plymouth Congregational Church, located at 1301 Oak St.

Feb. 3: Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 915 Creston Rd.

Feb. 4: Sunday at Highlands Church, 215 Oak Hill Rd.

Feb. 5: Monday at Highlands Church, 215 Oak Hill Rd.

Feb. 6: Tuesday at Highlands Church, 215 Oak Hill Rd.

Feb. 7: Wednesday at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1301 Oak St.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served. Guests are expected to leave by 8 a.m., and breakfast will be provided. Additionally, clean clothing will be available for individuals in need.

To volunteer, contact (805) 236-1007.

Share To Social Media