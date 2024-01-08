Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Warming centers open through Thursday 

Posted: 7:19 am, January 8, 2024

wool blanket stock image– As the region faces low temperatures, warming centers in Paso Robles are providing shelter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11.

The schedule for warming centers is as follows:

  • Tuesday: Highlands Church, located at 215 Oak Hill
  • Wednesday and Thursday: Plymouth Congregational, located at 1301 Oak

 

Doors at the warming centers open nightly at 6 p.m. and close by 8 a.m. During this time, dinner will be provided to those seeking shelter.

For individuals interested in volunteering, contact (805) 236-1007.

Comments

