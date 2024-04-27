Warming trend in the forecast for Paso Robles

Chance of rain in the forecast next week

– A warming trend is in the forecast for Paso Robles over the weekend and moving into next week, according to Weather Underground.

Temperatures are expected to climb from the 70s into the 80s over the next few days. Saturday’s expected high temperature is 73, and Sunday and Monday’s high temperature should be 77. By Tuesday, daytime highs should be in the 80s.

Overnight lows should be in mid-40s, moving into the upper 40s with the daytime warming trend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast on Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media