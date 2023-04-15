Watch: Semi-truck and trailer tests new Paso Robles roundabout
– A driver with Dave Spurr Excavating recently maneuvered a 107-foot truck and trailer through the incomplete roundabout at Golden Hill and Union as a mid-construction test.
The test has indicated that a few of the mountable curbs currently in place need to be lowered before the completion of the project to make room for a fully-loaded extra-long trailer. Despite this minor setback, the test was deemed a success and the roundabout is still on track to open in June of 2023, according to a recent newsletter sent out by the City of Paso Robles.
The roundabout construction has been a major project for the city of Paso Robles, aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.
Residents can expect the opening of the roundabout in June of 2023.