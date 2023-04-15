Watch: Semi-truck and trailer tests new Paso Robles roundabout

– A driver with Dave Spurr Excavating recently maneuvered a 107-foot truck and trailer through the incomplete roundabout at Golden Hill and Union as a mid-construction test.

The test has indicated that a few of the mountable curbs currently in place need to be lowered before the completion of the project to make room for a fully-loaded extra-long trailer. Despite this minor setback, the test was deemed a success and the roundabout is still on track to open in June of 2023, according to a recent newsletter sent out by the City of Paso Robles.

The roundabout construction has been a major project for the city of Paso Robles, aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.

Residents can expect the opening of the roundabout in June of 2023.

Share To Social Media