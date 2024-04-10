Water service project temporarily halted in Paso Robles

Contractor will halt operations from Apr. 11 to Apr. 22

– The City of Paso Robles is informing residents in the Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek neighborhoods of a temporary pause in contractor work on the water service replacement project underway.

The contractor will halt operations from Apr. 11 to Apr. 22, 2024. Work is scheduled to resume on Apr. 23, with an expected completion date of Aug. 23, 2024, subject to weather conditions.

Phase 1 of the project focuses on water service replacements in the mentioned neighborhoods. Phase 2, set to begin after Phase 1’s completion, entails street resurfacing.

The city expressed appreciation to residents for their cooperation and understanding during this essential infrastructure improvement initiative. The project aims to improve water service quality and pavement conditions in the Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek areas.

Residents are advised to stay informed about project updates through official city communication channels. For project inquiries or concerns, residents can contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

