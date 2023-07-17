Watercolor society to host artist Ken Christensen for next general meeting

Christensen will give a presentation entitled ‘Sketching While Traveling’

– The Central Coast Watercolor Society has announced its upcoming general meeting on July 25 will feature a presentation titled “Sketching While Traveling” by artist Ken Christensen.

The event will take place at the Wesley Room, located within the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church at 1515 Fredericks St. The meeting will commence at 1 p.m. and will feature Ken Christensen’s presentation starting at 1:30 p.m., expected to last approximately one hour.

Ken Christensen, a plein-air landscape painter, will share insights into the art of keeping a travel sketchbook, showcasing his own watercolor and ink sketches from one of his travel journals. With a background in History from Michigan State University and studying at the University of Manchester in England, Christensen’s artistic journey began as a watercolor illustrator in Michigan. He later moved to Europe, spending significant time in France, where he expanded his artistic repertoire to include oils, printmaking, and pastels.

Having relocated to San Luis Obispo with his family in 1999, Ken Christensen quickly gained popularity within the local art community. His talent was recognized with an exhibit at the San Luis Obispo Art Center in June 2002, titled “From Where I Stand.” Embracing his passion for sharing knowledge, Christensen conducts regular workshops in watercolor and oils, as well as exhibiting his works extensively across the country.

Christensen is also an author, having penned three novels and two memoirs. He is the founder of “The New Fauves,” a visionary group of painters dedicated to promoting the style of the esteemed French Fauve painters.

For more of Ken Christensen’s impressive portfolio, visit his website at https://www.kenchristensen.net.

The Central Coast Watercolor Society extends an invitation to both members and non-members to join the event. As with all CCWS general meetings, attendance is free of charge.

Share To Social Media