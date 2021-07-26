Weather forecast predicts warm temperatures, wind

Monsoonal moisture to bring clouds, muggy conditions

–North County should expect daytime temperatures in the mid-90s this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high should be slightly lower at an expected 85-degrees but by Tuesday, temperatures should climb up into the 90s and stay there for the rest of the week.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, a surge of monsoonal moisture is expected to move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with mid to high-level clouds, muggy conditions, and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will keep daytime highs cooler while producing warmer overnight lows, says Lindsey. No rain is expected on the Central Coast, though Lindsey says there is a good chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in Southern California, especially in the Tehachapi and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A surge of monsoonal moisture will move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with mid to high-level clouds, muggy conditions, and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will keep daytime highs cooler while producing warmer overnight lows. #CAwx #GFS pic.twitter.com/o7iM7NnuLn — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 25, 2021

