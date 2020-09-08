Weather update: Slightly cooler temperatures expected, moderate air quality

–Although the high-temperature today is forecasted to be 101-degrees, North County is expected to see some relief with Wednesday and Thursday’s forecasts of 88-degrees. Monday’s high temp was 108-degrees, as recorded by Timeanddate.com.

Temperatures are expected to rise back up to the upper 90s by the middle of next week, however. High winds across the state, in combination with the hot and dry temperatures, and exacerbating the already raging fires in many parts of the state.

The air quality forecast for North County is now considered “moderate” and is expected to stay at this level for the next few days.

Atmospheric conditions in Paso Robles are expected to be favorable for producing high ozone concentrations. Ozone concentrations are forecasted to increase significantly midday, afternoon and evening. People who are very sensitive to air pollution should limit time outside during midday, afternoon and early evening. During periods of high ozone, health impacts of ozone air pollution can be minimized by reducing strenuous activities and staying indoors. San Luis Obispo County residents are encouraged to reduce emission causing activities.

To see an air quality forecast for the county, click here.

To view a full 10-day weather forecast, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related