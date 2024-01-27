‘Weaving Women’s Voices’ concert celebrates female composers, poets

Canzona Women’s Ensemble presenting concert March 10

– Canzona Women’s Ensemble is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert, “Weaving Women’s Voices,” a celebration of music composed (or arranged) exclusively by women. The concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in SLO, promises an extraordinary musical journey spanning centuries and cultures.

The concert showcases a diverse repertoire, including the chants of German Benedictine abbess Hildegard von Bingen and contemporary pieces by living composers. Notable works include compositions by Maddalena Casulana, Clara Schumann, Cècile Chaminade, Florence Price, Joan Szymko, and the Ukrainian composer Iryna Aleksiychuk. Canzona will take many of the pieces they present to Ottawa and Montreal for their Eastern Canadian tour next June.

Meredith Brammeier, who first collaborated with Canzona in 2013, returns with a new composition set to a poem by Sara Teasdale, “Beautiful, Proud Sea.” Additionally, Canzona will present “The Song” by Ukrainian composer Iryna Aleksiychuk, a co-commissioned piece inspired by the poetry of Lesya Ukrainka, connecting the ensemble with the Ukrainian community in support of SLO4Home and Ukrainian refugee families.

Since March is Women’s History Month, Canzona’s spring concert serves as a fitting tribute to female composers throughout history, showcasing the ensemble’s commitment to performing music composed by women.

Tickets are $35 for premium seats, $30 for general seats, and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at www.canzonawomen.org or my805tix. The United Methodist Church is located at 1515 Fredericks Street in San Luis Obispo.

About Canzona Women’s Ensemble

Canzona, SLO County’s all-women choral group, presents two concerts per season, one in the fall and one in the spring. The ensemble collaborates with other artists on the Central Coast, including poets, composers, dancers, and musicians of all ages. Canzona was founded in the summer of 2009 by artistic directors Cricket Handlers and Jill Anderson and is now in its 15th season.

