Weed abatement inspections begin May 15

Wildfire preparedness day is May 6

– May 6 is wildfire preparedness day, and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like the community to focus on steps residents can take to help their homes survive a wildfire.

“The threat of wildfire is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous in California, posing greater risks to people and property than ever before,” said Paso Robles Fire Captain/Paramedic John Prickett. “In preparation for a future with more wildfire activity, residents need to understand their role and actively take part in reducing wildfire risk. We encourage people to use and share NFPA’s wildfire safety resources with others in their neighborhood, on Preparedness Day and all through the year.”

Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services also reminds residents and property owners about the city’s weed abatement program. With the heavy rains this year, it is especially important that property owners reduce combustible vegetation as soon as possible. All citizens should clear all combustible vegetation, including dead leaves, weeds, brush, and tree limbs from properties no later than May 15. Property owners should also remove excess trash, wood, and other combustibles away from their homes.

Click here to view a PDF guide on weed abatement guidelines.

More information on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day can be found at NFPA.org

Visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at https://www.prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department, weed abatement, and wildfire preparedness or call (805) 227-7560.

