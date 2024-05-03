Paso Robles News|Friday, May 3, 2024
Weekend weather: Chance of rain on Saturday 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 3, 2024 by News Staff

rain clouds

Significant temperature drop to accompany chance of rain

– Rainy, cooler weather is in the forecast for Saturday in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Friday’s high temperature is expected to be 81, followed by a significant drop down into the upper 50s as a daytime high on Saturday. Saturday will also bring a chance of up to .13 inches of rain.

Sunday’s weather is expected to warm up again, with an expected daytime high of 65. Moving into next week, high temperatures are expected to move back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

 

