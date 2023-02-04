Weight loss hypnosis class offered at Centennial Park

Learn how to ’empower, motivate and excite body image goals’

– Instructor Art Kuhns will be hosting a multi-part hypnosis class for weight loss at Paso Robles Centennial Park on April 12, and then continuing on April 26 and May 10.

About the class

This class will help attendees reveal the beliefs they have about weight loss, whether they are conscious or hidden. Learn how to be successful by working with the subconscious mind to create change, excitement, and motivation.

The first class (Part 1) will be an introduction to affirmations, self-hypnosis, and self-discovery into limiting beliefs.

This is a special saving workshop. This first class includes one group hypnosis session at 50% off a normal hypnosis session fee. Each class will include a group hypnosis session. Classes also include individualized training to uncover and release negative thoughts and limiting beliefs. Learn how to empower, motivate and excite body image goals and more.

Note: After completing this class, participants may register for Part 2 which happens during two sessions on Wednesday, April 26, and Wednesday, May 10. The Part 1 group workshop is a pre-requisite for Part 2 group workshop.

Learn more here.

