Well-wishers create sidewalk art to thank local hospital staff

–A heartfelt mother-and-daughter project put smiles on employees’ faces when they arrived Monday morning at Twin Cities Community Hospital. About 20 pieces of sidewalk art and words were created to thank and encourage the hospital’s hard-working staff through the current COVID-19 surge.

Ara Najarian, communications manager for Tenet Health Central Coast, said he did make contact with the artistic duo but they wished to remain anonymous. “The mother said they didn’t want to take the focus away from the medical staff they are honoring.”

Here are a few photographs of the art, along with some comments from the hospital staff.

“What a beautiful surprise walking into the hospital this week! I wanted to say thank you to them so much as it touched our hearts,” said Margie Heinen, RN, a clinical nursing supervisor who also is works in the emergency department.

“When I rounded the corner and saw the messages, I thought that’s a wonderful little lift of sprit — just knowing somebody out there cares,” said Carrie Vucasovich, RN, wound care clinic coordinator.

Thursday was employee appreciation day at Twin Cities and leadership brought in the “Hungry Mother” food truck to provide staff meals. The message to staff was “Thank you for giving 100% every day! We appreciate you!”

