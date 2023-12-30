Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 30, 2023
West Coast high surf makes national news 

Posted: 7:37 am, December 30, 2023 by News Staff
Photo shared to Central Coast Life Facebook group by Facebook user Jeanie Wilson.

High surf advisory extended through Saturday for SLO County beaches

– San Luis Obispo County beach cities witnessed a dramatic spectacle this week as massive waves, propelled by an approaching storm from the Pacific, pounded the coastline.

The high surf and flooding left wreckage in its wake from Pacifica to Ventura, according to multiple news sources.

Accompanying the colossal waves was a high tide, causing them to crash perilously close to the shore compared to their usual reach.

The West Coast weather havoc made national news, such as this story by NY Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/29/us/california-waves-storm-flooding-evacuations.html

The following video was shared on the Washington Post’s Facebook page:

A high surf advisory has been extended for South County beaches, effective until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground for Paso Robles. 

 

