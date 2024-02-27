Whale Rock Festival announces lineup

The Head and the Heart, along with Vulfpeck, set to headline the event

– The Udsen family, proprietors of Castoro Cellars, have announced the roster for the upcoming 2024 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Indie rockers The Head and the Heart, along with Vulfpeck, are set to headline the event, closing out the two-day festival.

The Head and the Heart, a Seattle-based band, experienced a successful 2023, including their seventh sold-out show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The year also saw them co-headlining a tour with The Revivalists and Father John Misty. Notably, they announced their own two-day music festival, Down in The Valley, in Napa. Their self-titled debut album, initially self-released in 2011, boasts Certified Gold status and features instant classics such as “Rivers and Roads,” “Down in the Valley,” and “Lost in My Mind.”

Vulfpeck, an American funk band formed in 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by Jack Stratton, Theo Katzman, Woody Goss, and Joe Dart, has gained recognition for their unique achievements. In 2014, their silent album, Sleepify, exposed a loophole in Spotify’s royalty distribution, funding an admission-free tour. The band, without a manager or backing label, sold out Madison Square Garden, releasing the recorded performance as a live album in 2019.

In its eleventh year, the Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival aims to provide two days of music, wine, and camaraderie, all in support of Templeton Music Education. Grammy award-winning Allison Russell (Americana), Theo Katzman (Rock n Roll w/ Soul), ALO (Jam, Folk), Cool Cool Cool (Funk), Dustbowl Revival (folk, roots), Jackie Venson (Blues), Rainbow Girls (Folk), Broken Compass Bluegrass (Bluegrass), Sam Chase & the Untraditional (folk punk), Late for the Train (Folk), Max MacLaury (Americana), Samba Loco (afro-brazilian), Brass Mash (Brass Driven Pop), and a battle of the bands contest winner TBA are also part of the diverse lineup.

Daily schedules will be announced at a later date. Tickets are currently available on the festival’s website, with two-day passes priced at $150/pp, and single-day passes at $95 (to be released soon). Children 4 & under get in for free, 5-12 year-olds for $10, and teen tickets are available at a discounted rate.

The Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival, set amid Castoro Cellars’ Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton, California, on September 14-15, promises back-to-back performances on two stages, a gallery featuring local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, Bethel Rd. spirits, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks, and more. The Udsen family has consistently donated event proceeds to local, education-based non-profit organizations, with the 2024 benefactor being the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians. Over the past 10 years, the festival has donated over $170,000. For more information, visit whalerockmusicfestival.com.

