Whale Rock Festival lineup announced

Marcus King, The Wood Brothers to take the stage this September

– The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has unveiled the lineup for their 10th annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. The festival will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 at the Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton.

Grammy-nominated Marcus King will close out the festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. King, a performer, and songwriter from Greenville, South Carolina, has earned a reputation for his dynamic live show and performance prowess. His solo debut, El Dorado, earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Americana Album.”

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Grammy-nominated act The Wood Brothers will take the stage. The freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders have been creating diverse music and a loyal audience for over two decades. Their eighth studio album, Heart is the Hero, is their latest evolution in their musical journey.

The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will also feature an eclectic lineup of other artists, including funk bands The Fearless Flyers and Cory Wong, and rock bands Ron Artis ii & the Truth and Thrown Out Bones. Bluegrass and Americana artists Sierra Hull and Mama Magnolia, as well as soul and funk bands Próxima Parada and Huntertones, will also perform. The festival will also include a Battle of the Bands contest winner TBA, as well as all-ages yoga, kid crafts, and games, local artists, food trucks, craft beers, hard ciders, Bethel Rd. spirits, Castoro wines, and more.

The festival benefits Templeton Music Education, with proceeds going to local, education-based non-profit organizations. The Udsen family has gifted event proceeds of over $140,000 to non-profit organizations in the past nine years, and the 2023 benefactor is again the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), a parent volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians.

Two-day passes for the festival are $145/pp, and single-day passes are $95. Children aged four and under get in for free, and those aged 5-12 pay just $10. Tickets are available on the festival’s website, whalerockmusicfestival.com.

