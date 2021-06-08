2021 Whale Rock Music Festival lineup announced

Headliners are Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ben Harper, Rising Appalachia

–The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for the 2021 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 18 will be closed out by the legendary Ben Harper and Grammy Award Winning La Santa Cecilia. Sunday, Sept. 19 will feature the return of musician and activist Michael Franti & Spearhead along with Rising Appalachia.

Michael Franti is a musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, Franti has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change. He and his band Spearhead are known for their uplifting and thought-provoking music, and have found global success with multi-platinum songs. Franti performed at Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival in 2017 to a sold-out crowd.

Ben Harper plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae, and rock music and is known for his guitar-playing skills, vocals, live performances, and activism. He has released twelve regular studio albums, mostly through Virgin Records, and has toured internationally. Harper is a three-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time nominee, with awards for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album in 2004 and Best Blues Album in 2013.

In this eighth year, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival (formerly known as Beaverstock) will again deliver two stellar days of wine-loving peace and jammin’ in the vines, all benefiting Templeton Music Education. In addition to the headliners, the always eclectic lineup will include Rising Appalachia (roots/folk), La Santa Cecilia (Grammy Award Winning Latin), John Craigie (singer/songwriter), Diggin Dirt (Soul/Funk), Tim Bluhm w/ the Coffis Brothers (Americana rock n roll), Arthur Watership (Folk/Americana), Raquel Rodriguez (soul), Gene Evaro Jr. (Soul/rock/funk), Moorea Massa & the Mood (soul), Women of Whale Rock (local all-star female band), Brass Mash (brass band), Samba Loca (afro-Brazilian), AJ Lee & Blue Summit (Bluegrass), and Wolf Jett (Americana/folk).

Tickets are now on sale at the festival’s website, two-day passes are $130/pp along with $85 single-day passes. Prices are set to increase on Sept. 1.

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival features back-to-back band performances on two stages, a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, Bethel Rd. spirits, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks, and more. The Udsen family has gifted event proceeds to local, education-based non-profit organizations each year. Total donated over the first seven years exceeds $100,000. The 2020 benefactor is again the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), a parent volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians.

The 2021 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will be held Sept. 18-19, amidst Castoro Cellars’ Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton, California. For more information call go to whalerockmusicfestival.com or castorocellars.com.

The Whale Rock team is working in close coordination with local and state authorities and will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.

