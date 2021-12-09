Whale Rock to donate over $31,000 to Templeton High School Band

This year’s event brought roughly 3,000 people each day

– Whale Rock 2021 was the 8th annual music and arts festival orchestrated by the Udsen family of Castoro Cellars, and this year’s event brought roughly 3,000 people each day, along with a donation amount of $31,770.46 to the Templeton Instrumental Music Booster’s Association (TIMBA).

The Udsen family recently presented a check to the band director of TIMBA, David Landers and a Templeton High music student. As dedicated supporters of the local community and longtime lovers of music and arts, the Udsens have given a portion of Whale Rock’s proceeds to a local charity every year. The total currently exceeds $150,000. Past benefactors include Templeton Education Foundation and Must Charities.

TIMBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit parent volunteer organization that supports Templeton High School musicians by enhancing their learning experiences and providing additional resources and opportunities that might not otherwise exist.

Whale Rock has grown considerably over its past 8 years and will continue to do so, with 6,000 attendees over two days In 2021 bringing In 16 bands on two stages, along with collections by local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro Cellars wines, local craft beers, spirits, ciders and food trucks, all in a family-friendly environment.

Whale Rock 2022 is set for Sept. 17-18. Castoro Cellars is located at 1315 North Bethel Road in Templeton. For more information, call (805) 238-0725 or visit the Castoro Cellars or Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival website.

