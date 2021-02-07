When will SLO County ag workers receive COVID-19 vaccine?

–The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau reports–

As news came in this week that farmworkers in some parts of California are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, questions came pouring into the SLO County Farm Bureau asking when local ag industry will be eligible. The answer is this: SLO County has not yet received enough vaccines to cover Phase 1A (healthcare workers, people in long-term care residents and staff) and the first tier of Phase 1B (people age 75+).

“Thanks to valuable feedback from our members, ag industry partners, farm labor contractors, Latino community outreach leaders and others, we will have a plan in place to immediately begin vaccinating SLO County agriculture when it is our turn,” the farm bureau states.

“We are up next,” the farm bureau states. “When exactly that will be is entirely dependent on the supply of vaccines we receive.”

The farm bureau is exploring all avenues to expedite vaccines for local farmworkers and essential workers in the agriculture industry, but the state’s delivery of vaccines “continues to be inscrutable and somewhat erratic,” according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

