Which One’s Pink? brings Pink Floyd nostalgia to Fremont Theater

Evening will feature special guest appearance by singer-songwriter Riles Wallace

– This Saturday, tribute band Which One’s Pink? is set to grace the stage at the iconic Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, delivering a performance aimed at capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s timeless hits. The evening will feature a special guest appearance by singer-songwriter Riles Wallace, known for bringing soulful vocals and introspective lyrics to the stage.

Which One’s Pink? is dedicated to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd’s legendary music, emphasizing precision and passion in their renditions. Fans attending the event can anticipate a state-of-the-art production, complete with captivating visuals and an immersive sound experience designed to pay homage to Pink Floyd’s iconic live performances.

Attendees can expect the doors to open at 7 p.m.. The Fremont Theater is located at 1035 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at the theater box offices without any additional fees or online at https://www.prekindle.com/event/88858-which-ones-pink-san-luis-obispo.

