Why a personal loan is better than a credit card

–From an emergency surgery to consolidating all existing debts, there are many reasons why you may have to borrow money. Two viable options are a credit card and a personal loan. This article will detail the reasons for selecting the latter.

However, before delving into why a personal loan is better — and to offer a balanced viewpoint — here are some advantages of a credit card according to investopedia.com:

It’s a better option for those who only need to borrow small amounts

Not sure about how much money you need to lend? Credit cards offer added flexibility

Select credit cards boast added perks such as cashback and reward points

If anything goes wrong with a purchase, the credit card company will likely step in and sort any issues

Credit cards are a convenient backup for all kinds of emergencies

Now that the positives of using a credit card have been highlighted, it’s time to breakdown why a personal loan works better in certain situations.

You Can Borrow a Larger Amount of Money

In general, you will be allowed to borrow a much bigger sum of money with a loan compared to the typical credit card. This is ideal if you require the cash to make a sizeable purchase, whether it’s for a new car or the beginning stages of a business venture.

Interest Rates Are More Appealing

As it is a set sum which is normally larger than the maximum limit of a new credit card, the interest rate is, naturally, more appealing when it comes to a standard loan. Additionally, if you use a platform like Cash Lady Loans, it is easy to maximize your loan and get the best deal in terms of repayments.

In some cases, however, a credit card will provide the best deal in terms of interest. This is because select credit card providers entice people with an initial interest-free period. This means that, for a set period of time when you first receive the card, there is 0% added to any purchases. Although once that period is over, you will be paying regular interest — not great if you have already incurred debt, which will ultimately not benefit from that 0% rate.

They Don’t Allow You to Keep Dipping into the Pot

This might actually seem like a negative initially. However, once you receive your loan, that’s it. Unless you refinance your loan, there’s no opportunity to keep topping up the amount of cash you borrow.

A credit card is a different story. You could, for example, take out an initial $1,000. While you might pay back $500 to cut this amount in half, you could also withdraw that $500 again at a later date, leaving you back at square one.

That’s not the case with a loan. You have an agreed amount to pay on a set schedule, repaying the loan — and accompanying interest — until the debt is paid off in full. It’s less exciting in a way, but it instills discipline. Plus, for those who struggle to manage their finances, the temptation to keep dipping into the pot isn’t available like it is with a credit card.

