Wild Horse Winery sold to wine collective

Winery was one of the original eight bonded wineries in the Paso Robles region

– Wild Horse Winery in Paso Robles has been acquired by Continental Wine Collection, the company announced on Thursday. Continental Wine Collection, the owners of Broken Earth and CV Brands, have expressed intentions to maintain and enhance the winery’s reputation while E. & J. Gallo Winery retains ownership of the Wild Horse brand. CWC currently stewards the Continental Vineyard, established in 1973, and recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of this 2500 acre estate.

Established in 1981, “This facility was an incubator for some of the most successful wine makers of Paso Robles, California and beyond,” said winemaker Kenneth Volk.

As one of the original eight bonded wineries in the Paso Robles region, Wild Horse has played a role in showcasing the unique terroir of the Templeton Gap District of Paso Robles AVA. Inspired by the wild mustangs that roam the nearby hills, the winery made its mark early on, releasing its inaugural vintage in 1982. Over the years, Wild Horse and its Cabernet Sauvignon have become synonymous with the rugged charm and pioneering spirit of the area.

General Manager & Vice President of Continental Wine Collection Justin Tooley expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this historic alignment, stating, “We’re honored to unify the renowned Wild Horse Vineyard under the Continental Wine Collection family. Our commitment to stewarding these historical vineyards is unwavering, and this is an outstanding opportunity to continue their legacy for the next generation of Paso winemakers.”

“The Wild Horse success story is far-reaching,” said Vineyard Realtor Jenny Heinzen, who facilitated the sale, “A great number of wine industry leaders got their start at the facility and continue to shape what’s next… In 2003, I was on the Mergers and Acquisitions team who sold Wild Horse Winery to Jim Beam Brands—it was my first winery transaction and I was hooked. Over 20 years later, it’s one of 51 wineries/vineyards I’ve been proud to represent.”

Share To Social Media