Wildfire smoke impacting SLO County air quality

Smoke is from wildfires burning in Northern California, Oregon

– Air quality is currently being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from outside of SLO County. The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District says the smoke is from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon that has been blown into the area by the wind.

For up-to-date information see the tools below:

For AirNow.gov Fire and Smoke Map, click here.

Health Recommendations for Schools & Outdoor Activities During Air Quality Events, click here.

To understand how to use the Fire and Smoke Map (by Placer County APCD), click here.

To see what forecast zone your home is in, click here.

For wildfire smoke tips and how to protect your health, click here.

For worker and Safety Health in Wildfire Regions (CAL OSHA), click here.

To sign up for AirAware Text Notification, click here.

To understand the AQI and the difference between current conditions and forecasts, click here.

Department of Industrial Relations – Protecting Outdoor Workers Exposed to Smoke from Wildfires information, click here.

Tips for visible smoke or falling ash

Air district officials recommend that if you smell smoke or see ash, take precautions, and use common sense to reduce your exposure to smoke. All adults and children should:

Head indoors and remain indoors, if possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Wildfire ash clean-up tips:

Do not use leaf blowers.

Do not allow children to play in the ash.

Wait until conditions improve to clean up the ash.

Use a damp cloth and spray areas lightly with water, direct the ash-filled water to the ground areas, and away from the runoff system.

Take vehicles to the car wash and wash toys that have been outside in the ash.

Due to its corrosive nature, avoid skin contact with the ash by wearing gloves and long-sleeved shirts.

Those with existing heart or lung conditions should avoid doing ash clean-up or anything else that stirs the particles back up into the air.

Share To Social Media