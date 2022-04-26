Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns to North County this Saturday 

Posted: 5:15 am, April 26, 2022 by News Staff

Wildflower Century Bike Ride

Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

– The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.

For information on the routes and road closures, click here. 

The club has held its annual bike ride since 1971. What began as special rides for club members has grown into large public events. Proceeds from the Wildflower and Lighthouse Century rides fund club operations and a donations program of over $50,000 annually that benefits Bike SLO County and other bicycling organizations and events throughout the county and the communities and groups that support the rides.

For more information about the bike ride and the club, click here. 

 

