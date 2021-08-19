Wilshire Hospice seeking volunteers to provide emotional and practical support

Volunteers needed in all areas of SLO County

–Wilshire Hospice, a local not-for-profit hospice that offers comprehensive in-home hospice services to terminally ill individuals and their families, is seeking volunteers to provide valuable emotional and practical support to community members at the end of life.

Volunteers are needed in all areas of San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County. Spanish speaking volunteers are a plus. Wilshire Hospice volunteer training is designed to provide a soulful opportunity for personal growth while equipping you with the skills and support you will need for a meaningful experience. Volunteer training, which includes four, four-hour sessions, is available by Zoom.

Training dates include:

• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Participants must attend all four sessions. If there are conflicts, please let us know and we will work with you. To sign-up, or for more information, please call Wilshire Hospice at (805) 782-8608 and ask for the Hospice Volunteer Coordinator or email ddight@wilshirehcs.org.

