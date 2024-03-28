Wine 4 Paws to return this year with new events

More than 80 local businesses will raise funds for Woods Humane Society April 19-21

– Wine 4 Paws, a weekend of wine country fundraising for homeless pets at Woods Humane Society, has extended this year to include new events on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.

Dracaena Wines has announced a Bring Your Pup Movie Night on April 18. The Downtown Wine District will host a special Bark After Dark on April 19 and 20, during which participating wineries in Downtown Paso Robles will stay open late for Wine 4 Paws. Cinquain Cellars will also join the Friday festivities, offering Yappy Hour with wines by the bottle and Pizza 4 Paws wood-fired pizzas for donations.

On Saturday, April 20, Hayseed & Housdon will host the official kick-off party at Cal Coast Beer Company. The event will celebrate the release of the 2021 Pinot Noir “Pray For Love” and 100% of profits from ticket sales will go to Wine 4 Paws. Tickets include food, wine and entertainment by the Mark Adams Band.

More special events for the weekend are being added to the list each day, and currently include more than 10 unique experiences such as a cat café, pet photo portraits, wine blending, pet portrait painting, live music, food trucks, and more. Visit www.wine4paws.com/events to read the most up-to-date list of exciting Wine 4 Paws special events.

The weekend boasts more than 80 participating wineries, cideries, olive oil companies, restaurants, hotels, tour companies, and other businesses, each of which will donate a portion of their proceeds from the weekend to support dogs and cats in need at Woods Humane Society. A list of all participants can be found at www.wine4paws.com.

“We’re thrilled to see new businesses and fun new events and options being added to the line-up each day,” says Wine 4 Paws organizer Sarah Tomasetti. “I can already tell 2024 is going to be a fantastic year for Wine 4 Paws and for the dogs and cats this event supports.”

Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux noted that the Wine 4 Paws event comes at a crucial time of the year when puppies and kittens are being born and the shelter begins to be inundated with pets in need of food, medical care, foster care, and adoption services. “The donations that come in from Wine 4 Paws participants will go directly toward vital surgeries, treatments, and hands-on care that help the most vulnerable puppies, kittens, dogs and cats find health, hope and loving families.”

Full Wine 4 Paws event details can be found at www.Wine4Paws.com.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

