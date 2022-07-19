Wine alliance announces partnership with Wine Folly

Wine Industry Advisor reports:

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) recently announced that it has partnered with Wine Folly to create a Paso Robles Region Guide on their digital education platform, according to a report by Wine Industry Advisor. Through this partnership, the PRWCA has opened Wine Folly’s platform for all Paso Robles wineries to reach their over 20 million wine learners. Click here to visit the Paso Robles Region guide on Wine Folly.

Through the PRWCA’s investment, all wineries in the region, ranging from large production to boutique brands, can participate and populate their information. Producer data is managed by the winery which can be updated in real-time. This keeps all winery information fresh, including available wines, varieties grown and produced, and their brand story. Currently, more than 180 brands have uploaded their information. The Wine Folly Paso Robles Region Guide reached 2.6M in the first month it was live, with nearly 300,000 users engaging with the content.

“The online opportunities to learn about wine are constantly evolving and Wine Folly is at the forefront of reaching new audiences in a fun and informative manner; they have become a go-to resource for wine lovers around the globe.” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “Through this partnership, we really wanted to make sure all Paso Robles wineries have the opportunity to showcase their brands on a platform with an incredible reach.”

