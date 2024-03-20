Wine alliance appoints new marketing director

Smith will work to expand awareness, enhance consumer engagement with Paso Robles wine country

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) has announced the appointment of Krista Smith as its new marketing director. Smith, who brings over a decade of marketing and communication experience, rejoins the organization.

In her role, Smith will concentrate on expanding awareness and enhancing consumer engagement with Paso Robles wine country. Her strategies will encompass social media, elevated event experiences, advertising, and content creation for platforms such as the blog and Where Wine Takes You podcast.

“We are excited to welcome Krista back to the Wine Country Alliance as our marketing director,” said PRWCA Executive Director Joel Peterson. “Her intimate knowledge of the organization and our members paired with a fresh perspective from her recent experiences outside of the wine industry, make her a valuable addition to the team.”

Smith previously supported consumer engagement efforts for the PRWCA from 2011 to 2016, contributing to the success of various marketing programs and events, including the launch of the Paso Uncorked blog and the inaugural BlendFest on the Coast event.

Before her return to PRWCA, Smith served two years with Cal Poly Partners, managing marketing and communications efforts for multiple entities across the university. Her experience extends to public affairs and communications roles in various sectors, including agri-food and non-profit, at organizations such as Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts and San Diego-based public relations firm, Nuffer, Smith, Tucker (NST).

Smith holds a master’s degree in public policy and a bachelor’s degree in journalism, both from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Officially rejoining the PRWCA in Oct. 2023, Smith aims to advance the organization’s mission to promote and protect the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area, attracting visitors and raising awareness across various markets.

“It’s a privilege to return to an organization that is making such a significant impact within our local Paso Robles community and in agriculture and tourism more broadly,” said Smith. “I’m excited to bring my expertise and passions back to the PRWCA and continue to advance Paso Robles wine country.”

For the latest news and events from Paso Robles wine country, visit pasowine.com.

Share To Social Media