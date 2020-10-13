Wine Alliance donates more than 3k in school supplies

–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) today announced that more than $3,000 worth in school supplies were distributed in northern San Luis Obispo County to students and families in need. Through the San Miguel Joint Unified School District, the Shandon Joint Unified School District, and the Paso Robles Housing Authority in Oak Park. Supplies were collected in September from PRWCA member businesses over a two-week campaign.

Following a call out to its members, the Paso Robles wine community stepped up to help. School supplies for students who are distance learning from home, especially those families who serve our agricultural and farm labor community, were collected at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

“As we all know, education opens doors for our underserved children, and having the supplies to make learning more fun pays off in ways that are so much bigger than that a set of highlighters seems at first glance. Many thanks to your members,” said Betian Webb, Director of Community Services at Paso Robles Housing Authority.

The following businesses donated: Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Ancient Peaks Winery, Avenales Ranch, Criú Hospitality Professionals, Dignity Health Urgent Care, Farm Supply Company, Pacific Computer Supply, Solterra Strategies, and Still Waters Vineyards, plus numerous anonymous donors.

All supplies were evenly distributed on Oct. 1-2, 2020.

Share this post!

email

Related