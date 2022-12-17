Wine alliance launches new marketing video

Video is meant to inspire ‘audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region’

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance recently rolled out their new brand video, Where Wine Takes You. This new two-minute promotional video is meant to inspire audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region.

“Seeing Paso Robles wine country through this video highlights what makes this region so special,” said Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Joel Peterson. “With so many incredible wineries, vineyards, and food and wine experiences to see, we wanted to create a showpiece for people to remember why they love Paso Wine Country.”

The video will be shared across many social media platforms in its entirety and in clips. The video is a component of a larger campaign to promote the Paso Robles wine region by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, which includes the website and blog, an advertising strategy in drive and direct flight markets, as well as the podcast, Where Wine Takes You. With more than 65 episodes and growing, it’s consistently one of the top 10 wine podcasts.

The video was shot entirely in Paso Robles wine country, utilizing winemakers and wine country personalities as on-camera talent. The video highlights the region from many perspectives, including the people, the place, and the wines, all the while consistent with the flavor that is Paso Robles.

The wine alliance produced the video in conjunction with the local production company, Acacia Productions. Lead Producer and Photographer, Cameron Ingalls and Director and Photographer, David Delmore helped strategize, visualize, and execute the video.

