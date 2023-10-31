Wine company to acquire Daou Vineyards in $900 million deal

Daou Vineyards was founded in 2007 by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou

– Wine company Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has announced its agreement to acquire Daou Vineyards for an upfront payment of $900 million, along with a potential earn-out of up to $100 million, according to a news release. The acquisition, pending U.S. anti-trust approval and expected to be finalized by the end of CY2023, includes the Daou brand, Daou Mountain Estate, four boutique luxury wineries, and approximately 400 acres of vineyards in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles.

Daou Vineyards, based in Paso Robles, was founded in 2007 by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou. The company has been the fastest-growing luxury wine brand in the U.S. trade over the past year, according to a report by Circana Market Advantage, and is known for its award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon-based Patrimony wines, consumer profile, and luxury experiences. Daou also boasts Daou+, a fully integrated digital platform that combines e-commerce and membership features to enhance consumer loyalty.

The acquisition aligns with Treasury Wine Estates’ strategy to emphasize its luxury portfolio and expand its presence in key growth markets, especially the United States. The addition of Daou is expected to complement Treasury Wine Estates’ existing upper-luxury price points, fill a portfolio opportunity in the $20-40 range for Treasury Americas, and strengthen its luxury portfolio in the $40+ range.

According to a news release, this transformative deal will “accelerate Treasury Wine Estates’s focus on a portfolio that is increasingly luxury-led with a greater presence in key growth markets such as the U.S.”

“The U.S. is the world’s largest wine market and we’re beyond thrilled to add Daou to our portfolio, cementing our position as a global luxury wine leader,” said Tim Ford, CEO of Treasury Wine Estates, “This is a transformative acquisition that will accelerate the growth of our luxury portfolio globally and paves the way for new luxury consumer experiences. Daou is an award-winning luxury wine business with an outstanding track record for growth, and we have grand plans for Daou to become the next brand with the international scale and luxury credentials of Penfolds. With Daou, we will be well-positioned to connect with a new generation of wine lovers, combining tradition with innovation, culture-led experiences, and global distribution.”

“Daou has done an incredible job with regards to the experience at Daou Mountain as well as engaging with younger wine consumers across the country, and we see very significant opportunity to take that experience globally,” said Ben Dollard, President of Treasury Americas.

“The last frontier has always been international, and as part of the Treasury Wine Estates portfolio, we have unlocked the potential to be amongst the highest-end wines for consumers to enjoy globally,” Georges and Daniel Daou, founders of Daou, stated, “In Treasury Wine Estates, we have found a partner that not only understands the value of our brand and the premium assets we have cultivated but also the importance of ensuring that we maintain a relentless focus on quality and craftsmanship as we step into our future. Both companies are change leaders and by joining forces, we will continue to boldly disrupt the industry and bring the very best in wine and luxury experiences to consumers around the world.”

Georges and Daniel Daou will reportedly continue to be actively involved in the business after the transaction is completed.

Share To Social Media