Wine Country Theatre brings classic TV tunes to Broken Earth

Show kicks off April 14

– Wine Country Theatre is presenting “Stay Tuned: Songs from TV,” a dynamic and entertaining musical revue featuring songs from classic and contemporary TV shows, at Broken Earth Winery.

The show includes classic TV theme songs, songs from TV variety shows, commercials, and parody songs. “We have a great cast and it’s been fun putting the script together to represent many of our favorite shows, both contemporary and classic,” says Wine Country Theatre Executive Director Cynthia Anthony.

The performances will be held in the Broken Earth Winery tasting room located at 1650 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles. Show dates are April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Seating is general admission and tickets are $40 each. The audience can enjoy delicious Broken Earth wines and pizzas available for purchase during the show.

Wine Country Theatre is a professional-caliber community theatre that has been presenting plays and musicals for ten years. The pandemic forced the theatre company to find other venues to present their productions. “Presenting at Broken Earth Winery is a privilege and we hope this can be just the beginning of collaborating with other wineries,” says Anthony.

The musical revue promises to be an enjoyable evening with pianist, Music Director Linda Wilson, and cast members playing the guitar and other instruments. “It’s not TV, it’s live!”

For tickets, visit brokenearthwinery.com.

